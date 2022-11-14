DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center held its annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday.

The VA was founded before Veterans Day was recognized as a holiday.

People from the area came to the Dayton VA on Saturday to show their appreciation for veterans.

I’m here to celebrate our veterans. My dad was a World War II veteran who got great care at the VA for a number of years and lived to be almost 102-years-old. Pat Moorman, parade attendee

The Dayton Fire Department, various classic cars, current armed forces, furry friends, dance and drill teams, band members, the ROTC, fun entertainment and Santa Claus were all a part of the inaugural parade.

“I just cant explain how much this means to all of us, not just me, all of us,” Tim Robinson, veteran, said.

Event organizers said it was time to bring the event back, as Dayton had a similar event years ago.