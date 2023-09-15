DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local veterans in need got much-needed assistance on Friday.

The Dayton VA hosted their Stand Down event, where staff and volunteers held a drive-thru event on the organization’s campus.

They gave out backpacks, winter items, toiletries, food and more to any veteran who came through. Volunteers say they it was a positive experience all around this year.

“We’ve had nothing but gratitude expressed,” Dianne Smith-Foster, homeless programs manager, said. “We’re telling them thank you for your service, they’re telling us thank you for your service to us, and so it’s been a really positive response from our veterans as well as the community.”

Organizers say they serve hundreds of veterans with this event each year.