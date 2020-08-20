Dayton VA delivers free groceries to nearly 250 veterans in need

Volunteers and staff at the Dayton VA filled veteran’s trunks with fruit, proteins and non-perishable items to ensure their needs are met, even in the pandemic. (WDTN Photo/Caroline Morse)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Nearly 250 veterans drove through the Dayton VA Thursday morning with a special mission in mind.

“We just started going to the VA pantry and it helps because paying the bills and everything, getting what food you can get, really does help,” said Navy Veteran Bob Barkelay.

Volunteers and staff filled each veteran’s car trunk with fruit, proteins and non-perishable items to ensure their needs are met, even in the pandemic. “It makes me feel wonderful and I share it with my son, his family and my mom,” said Army Veteran Ryann Scmelzer. “My mom is much older, maybe 76 so I share it with her so she doesn’t have to go out.”

When a veteran rolls up, staff members ask that they open their trunk open and drive through their set course to the delivery areas. The volunteers and staff members will then load grocery items in two different stations wearing personal protective equipment and try their best to not make contact with the vehicles until it’s time to close their trunks.

“We have a variety of programs for our veterans that don’t have their needs being met,” said Chief of Volunteer Service Ryan Pleasants. “The last thing we wanted was to close the Food Pantry for good, but we had to ensure everyone’s health that’s involved.”

Protocols and procedures were changed to ensure health-related safety measures are met– but Dayton VA staff members say they wanted to keep serving the veterans through the pandemic to thank them for their service.

“I’m not afraid of getting the virus, if I lived through the Korean War, I sure as heck can live through the virus,” said Barkelay.