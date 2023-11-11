DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton VA hosted their second annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning.

Veterans and community members gathered at the Dayton VA Medical Center, at 4100 West Third St. to celebrate and honor those who have served our country. The parade began at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

This was the second year Dayton VA put on a parade. The festivities included over 30 parade entries and a flyover by a North American AT-6D Texan “Tweety” plane.

A Veteran Resource Fair also took place, giving local veterans more information about the VA and other Dayton area veteran organizations.

(WDTN Photo/Ken Jarosik)

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller and Riverside Mayor Peter Williams were in attendance. Live music and food trucks were also part of the celebration.

Find more information about the Dayton VA here.