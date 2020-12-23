Dayton VA begins vaccinating health care workers, nursing home residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center began vaccinating health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

The medical center said over 100 health care workers were vaccinated. Two dozen veterans living at the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus were also vaccinated.

The Dayton VA said it is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first supply of the vaccine.

