DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center began vaccinating health care workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.
The medical center said over 100 health care workers were vaccinated. Two dozen veterans living at the Community Living Center (CLC) on campus were also vaccinated.
The Dayton VA said it is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first supply of the vaccine.
For more information, visit www.dayton.va.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton VA begins vaccinating health care workers, nursing home residents
- EMS personnel receive Moderna vaccine in Springfield
- Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for child rape
- Kettering Health vaccinating 5,000 healthcare workers after receiving first shipment of Moderna vaccines
- House of Bread receives donation for food, winter wear and toys from PepsiCo