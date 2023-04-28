“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United States Postal Service is hosting a series of hiring events next month to hire more carriers.

The USPS will be looking to hire city carrier assistants at the Dayton Post Office, 1111 E. Fifth St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday in May.

The starting salary for the assistants is $19.33 per hour.

Human resources personnel will be on hand at the post office to assist any applicants through the process.

“Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record,” USPS says. “Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.”