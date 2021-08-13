Dayton Unit NAACP sets expectations for the city’s next police chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Unit NAACP set expectations Friday for what they’d like out of the city’s search for its next police chief.

Leaders from the organization said at a news conference that they hope the city conducts a fair and impartial national search for the Dayton Police Departments next chief. They also called for an end to what they called “systemic over-policing and incarceration of people of color.”

The group also asked for the next chief to work on building strong bonds with the Dayton community.

“The next chief must be committed to implementing the more than 140 recommendations as outlined by the five police reform groups that the city assembled,” said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl retired two weeks ago after more than 13 years of service in that role. Lt. Col. Matt Carper is serving the department as interim chief while the search is conducted.