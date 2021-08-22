Dayton Unit NAACP hosting Zoom town hall for DPS board candidates

Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Unit NAACP is holding a virtual town hall Monday evening featuring candidates running for the position of Dayton Public Schools Board Member.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and will be hosted via Zoom. The organization plans to broadcast the Zoom call live on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

The town hall is titled “Keep the Promise” and will be moderated by Lauretta Williams, chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Education Committee.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to ask questions and hear first-hand from the candidates regarding their vision and where they stand on various issues that could impact our Dayton Public School students for years to come,” said Williams.

For more information about the Dayton Unit NAACP, click here.

