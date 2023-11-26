DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 9th annual Dayton Turkey Trot returned on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of runners participated in the Dayton Turkey Trot on the morning of Nov. 26. 5K and Half Marathon races began at 8:30 a.m. at Welcome Stadium, located at 1601 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd.

Runners followed a course along the Great Miami riverfront, starting and finishing at Welcome Stadium. Bill’s Donuts were provided at the end of the race along with a commemorative finisher medal.

Proceeds from the race go toward Dayton’s YWCA. The event was put on by Ohio Runs, and is part of the nationwide Thankful Turkey Run/Walk.

Race results from Dayton’s Turkey Trot will be recorded in the national database to show the results of over 50,000 people racing for similar causes.

View local results from the race here.