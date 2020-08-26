Dayton, Trotwood Police partner with Sheriff to perform joint traffic safety patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police, Trotwood Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are performing a joint traffic safety patrol operation Wednesday Aug. 26.

The patrol operation is planned for 8 a.m. and will focus on interstates and highways in the area, as well as local thoroughfares where speed and unsafe driving behaviors have been reported.

“This is about motorist safety. If we can help prevent hazardous traffic situations from occurring on our highways and main roads, we can hopefully prevent or reduce the number of traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Dayton Police said that in 2018 alone there were 363 crashes on I-75, 202 crashes on U.S. 35 and 78 crashes on Route 4. According to officials, of those 643 crashes, many were attributed to speed, as well as distracted and reckless driving.