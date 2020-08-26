Dayton, Trotwood Police partner with Sheriff to perform joint traffic safety patrol

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

generic dpd cruiser, dayton police, police car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police, Trotwood Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are performing a joint traffic safety patrol operation Wednesday Aug. 26.

The patrol operation is planned for 8 a.m. and will focus on interstates and highways in the area, as well as local thoroughfares where speed and unsafe driving behaviors have been reported.

“This is about motorist safety. If we can help prevent hazardous traffic situations from occurring on our highways and main roads, we can hopefully prevent or reduce the number of traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Dayton Police said that in 2018 alone there were 363 crashes on I-75, 202 crashes on U.S. 35 and 78 crashes on Route 4. According to officials, of those 643 crashes, many were attributed to speed, as well as distracted and reckless driving.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS