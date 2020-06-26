Dayton, Trotwood partner with tech company for augmented reality fireworks display

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While social distancing guidelines are still in effect, several places are canceling their Fourth of July celebrations. That is why an Ohio based tech company is using an app to bring the fireworks to you.

Local officials say canceling their beloved fireworks displays was tough.

“We have the best fireworks in town, we’re not afraid to say it, and we still wanted to cancel it just to be safe,” said Nick Terbay, Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Dayton.

“Last year the City of Trotwood had our family reunion weekend which we had a live fireworks display so this year due to COVID we’ve canceled all of our in person events for the year,” said Ciara Lewis, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator for the City of Trotwood.

Both Dayton and Trotwood are partnering with HoloPundits so people can watch the fireworks from where they are. The tech company based in Dublin, Ohio has developed a free app that puts displays in the sky through your smartphone.

“We thought we wanted to do something for the community that they can enjoy during that holiday time,” said Vinod Dega, CEO of HoloPundits.

A 10-minute fireworks display will be available from 9 p.m. until midnight on July 4, which you can view as many times as you like during that three-hour window.

“In my personal life might go downtown at 9 o’clock watch the fireworks then come back up to where I am and watch the fireworks again over my neighbor’s house,” said Doug Smith, senior account manager at HoloPundits.

The app also has content leading up the holiday. You can enjoy hot air balloons, lanterns, UFOs and more. Download the app for free by searching “Total AR” in your app store.