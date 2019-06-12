Dayton Tornado Victims: How to find help

by: BJ Bethel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you were a victim of the Memorial Day storms that hit the Miami Valley, here’s a list of resources that are available to you.

LAST UPDATED WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 AT 9:15 p.m.

Water and Power

  • Dayton Water Department customers should call
    • For service issues, call 937-333-3550
    • For billing questions: 937-333-4900

Food

  • The Dayton Foodbank will be at Rohrer Park in Riverside on June 13 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Shelters

  • Morton Middle School:8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia 45377
  • First Baptist Church of Kettering: 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek 45440.
  • Corinthian Baptist Church: 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton 45402.

Medical Attention

  • If you are in immediate danger, call 911
  • Remote Area Medical will hold a free vision and medical clinic from 7 am July 13 through 2 pm on July 14 at the Calumet Center, located at 580 Calumet Lane in Dayton.

Replacing Lost Documents

  • Replace Birth Certificates: 937-496-3117
  • Ohio Pathways Card (OWF/Cash Card): 1-866-669-6109
  • Ohio Direction Card (SNAP/Food Stamp): 1-866-386-3701
  • Ohio E-Quickpay Child Support (thru 6/30): 1-800-503-1283
  • smiOne Child Support Card (effective 7/1): 1-855-279-2744
  • Ohio Medicaid: 1-800-454-3730
  • Caresource: 1-800-488-0134
  • Buckeye Community Health: 1-866-246-4358
  • Amerigroup: 1-800-454-3730
  • Molina: 1-800-642-4168
  • Anthem Partnership Plan: 1-866-408-3131
Housing

  • If you need assistance with moving expenses, rental deposit, rent and utility payments contact the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership at 937-963-9433 for assistance and other resources.
  • If you are a homeowner in need of repair assistance: 
    • CountyCorp: 937-225-6328
    • Rebuilding Together Dayton: 937-223-4893
    • People Working Cooperatively: 513-351-7921
  • Property owners affected by tornadoes can pick up a free copy of property deeds at Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, 451 W. 3rd St., Dayton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Call 937-225-6381
  • Greater Dayton Premier Management has HUD approval to give additional preference points to people displaced by the tornadoes; income-qualified people may be housed with security deposits waived. Contact 937-910-7500 for more info.
  • If your property was damaged or destroyed, you may be eligible for a deduction in taxable property value. Click here for more information.

Job and Family Services

  • Medicaid/QMB Application Hotline: 937-225-6242
  • Regular Applications: 927-225-6347
  • CSS (Medicaid intake/renewal line): 844-640-6446
  • Child Care 937-496-7759
  • State Hearing Requests/Information: 866-635-3748 (option 1)
  • Work Allowance Check Center: 937-225-4600
  • Child Support Hotline: 1-800-860-2555
  • Family Assistance Call Center: 937-225-4148
  • Medicaid Transportation: 937-225-5419

Cell Charging Stations

  • Salvation Army Kroc Center 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton 45404.
  • Red Cross Shelter at Dayton Fire Station 8, 2636 Stanley Ave..
    • Computer work stations available. 

Help for Veterans

  • Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission
    937-225-4801 or email veteransinfo@mcohio.com.

Mental and Emotional Health

  • Optum Public Crisis Line: 866-342-6892
  • SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990, or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746.
  • A Family Resource Center will be open the week of June 10 (Monday through Saturday) at 1500 Shiloh Springs Road between 10 am to 6 pm. Visitors can find one-on-one intervention services for mental health and trauma needs.
  • Information, self-help sources, and companionship is available Thursday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beavercreek Community Library, located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road.
    • Information sessions will be offered by the Ohio Crisis Response Team Thursday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m.
  • Ellis Human Development Institute at Wright State’s School of Professional Psychology offering free psychological first-aid for adults. Walk-in services offered at the Ellis Institute at 9 N. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 1-4 p.m. through June 25

Lost and Found Pets

  • SICSA Pet Adoption Center: email HelpCenter@SICSA.org or call 937-294-6505 x. 23 

Laundry

Through June 16, from 9 am – 5 pm daily, households can have up to 2 loads of laundry washed, dried, and folded free of charge by Matthew 25: Ministries and Proctor & Gamble at Home Depot (5200 Salem Ave, Dayton 45426)

HARRISON TWP.

  • Harrison Township is directing people in need of food and supplies to:
    • Montgomery County Family Assistance Center
      1500 Shiloh Springs Rd. 
    • Salvation Army Kroc Center (Resource Center)
      1000 N. Keowee St. 

BROOKVILLE 

  • Perry Township Relief Center still open for those in need following tornados. Site has been a distribution site for other affected communities Trotwood, Northridge, Harrison Township and Riverside. Center was restocked as of Monday. Center has baby items, food, new clothing, toys, household goods and toiletries.
  • Center located at:
    11491 Air Hill Rd. Brookville at corner of Wolf Creek, Clayton and Air Hill roads. Open 12-5 p.m.

BEAVERCREEK

  • Call the First Baptist Church, 3939 Swigart Rd., for all donations and volunteering opportunities.The church is Red Cross affiliated. Call 937-429-1671 for more information.

WEST MILTON

  • West Milton no longer accepting food donations. 
  • Laura Christian Church accepting home cleaning products 

CELINA

  • The Celina Rotary Club is now accepting all cash donations
  • Anyone in need should contact Call Ministries on 420 N. Brandon Ave.
    Phone: 419-586-3574.

