Dayton Tornado Recovery: Where to dispose debris

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents hauling away debris from the Memorial Day storms can take it to the following sites. More information is available here.

Montgomery County Transfer Station (2550 Sandridge Dr., Dayton)

Clean Vegetation only (free of charge)

Household solid waste

Construction debris

Appliances

Hazardous waste

The following sites will accept CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS ONLY

Dayton is currently removing debris in the following neighborhoods:

Wright View : Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents

: Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents Old North Dayton : Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents

: Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents North Riverdale : Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents.

: Daily monitoring and removal of debris placed at the curb by residents. Deweese: Forestry is working to remove trees that are down or appear to be hazardous.

Residents of impacted neighborhoods can place vegetation and household items at the curb. Crews will continue to cycle neighborhoods to pick up storm debris. (Residents must separate vegetation, household items, metal and tires).

To schedule pick up of non-storm items, residents can use the Dayton Delivers App or call the Public Works Call Center at 937-333-4800.

Additionally, the Montgomery County Solid Waste District in Moraine will operate on the following hours starting June 15:

Monday – Friday: 6 am – 8 pm

Saturday: 7 am – 4 pm

Sunday: Closed

County residents in heavily affected areas will receive a 20 percent reduction in disposal costs effective through July 30, due to the Ohio EPA’s agreement to waive the State disposal fee of $4.75 per ton and the county waiving its $3.00 per ton solid waste generation fee.

Yard waste and brush disposal is free for county residents at the Solid Waste District under the following conditions:

Yard waste must be clean and free of debris/trash

Pieces no larger than 24″ in diameter

No stumps

Additional information can be found by calling 937-225-4999 or visiting the Solid Waste District’s website.

