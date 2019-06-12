Dayton Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Posted: / Updated:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. Here’s information on how to help.

TORNADO RECOVERY: Where to dump remaining storm debris

LAST UPDATED WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 AT 8:30 p.m.

Dayton area

  • Volunteer groups should contact Darius Beckham at the city of Dayton. He can be reached by email at darius.beckham@daytonohio.gov or by phone at 937-333-3659
  • The Community Blood Center is in need of type O negative positive blood. Due to high usage at emergency rooms during Memorial Day Weekend and the lack of blood drives due to storms, supplies are running out. Schedule donations at http://www.donortime.com/ 

Harrison Twp.

  • Volunteers should text message 309-370-8741 with a message offering to help, someone will get back with them. 

Beavercreek

  • People wanting to donate or volunteer should contact First Baptist Church at 3939 Swigart Rd., 937-429-1671.
  • Additional information is available on Facebook at the Beavercreek Tornado Network page.  

Brookville

  • Contact the city of Brookville at 937-833-2135. 

West Milton

  • West Milton currently has a full slate of volunteers. 

Anyone with information on volunteer coordination can email newstips@wdtn.com

