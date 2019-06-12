Dayton Tornado Recovery: How to donate to those in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here are a few ways people can donate to communities hit during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

LAST UPDATED WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 at 8:40 p.m.

Dayton area

Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation. Credit card donations can be made at this link: https://www.daytonfoundation.org/disasterfund or mail check to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main St., Suite 500, Dayton 45423.

or mail check to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main St., Suite 500, Dayton 45423. Red Cross: Call 1-800-RED-CROSS visit www.redcross.org or text RedCROSS to 90999.

or text RedCROSS to 90999. Donate to the Dayton Foodbank: https://www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate.

Ginghamsburg Church Fort McKinley Campus: Needs water bottle donations.

Needs water bottle donations. Dayton Vineyard Life Church (4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek) is accepting donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. Contact dvc.life/relief to learn more.

(4051 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek) is accepting donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. Contact to learn more. Community Blood Center is in need of type O blood positive. Schedule donations at http://www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donation items (no clothing) can be taken to First Baptist Kettering, located at 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton, between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Thursday until June 13.

Beau Townsend Ford is matching all donations made to The Foodbank through the end of June. Click here to donate.

Harrison Twp.

Financial and supply donations can be dropped off at these locations. These locations are no longer accepting bottled water. Station No. 94

2400 Turner Rd. FHMCC

Door No. 10 at Northridge High School Shiloh Church

5300 Philadelphia Dr.



Beavercreek

Visit or call First Baptist Church at 3939 Swigart Rd. or 937-429-1671.

Facebook: Search “Beavercreek Tornado Network”

Brookville

To volunteer, call or visit First Baptist Church at 3939 Swigart Rd. at 937-429-1671.

Check the City of Brookville website for information here.

West Milton

Contact Miami Lanes bowling alley on South Miami St. for information on volunteering.

Celina

Contact Celina Rotary to give a financial donation. Food and water donations can be given to Call Ministries on 420 N. Brandon Ave.

