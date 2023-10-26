DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, Oct. 26, Mayor Jeffrey Mims will be welcoming representatives from Rushmoor, UK, a Dayton sister city, to the Miami Valley.

At 10 a.m., Leader of the Rushmoor Borough Council David Clifford and Lizze Clifford, CEO of the Borough of Rushmoor Paul Shackley and International Liaison Andrew Colver will be officially welcomed by Mayor Mims to the city of Dayton.

The group is visiting for six days to learn more about Dayton and to experience the region’s economic, civic and cultural resources. The Dayton Sister City Committee said these visits are intended to foster friendship and goodwill between the cities.

Hunt Brown, the chair of Dayton’s Rushmoor Sister City subcommittee said both Dayton and Rushmoor are known for aviation, which is how the sister city relationship began.

Clifford and Shackley first visited Dayton in 2019 for the initial signing of the sister city agreement which was held at the Dayton Air Show. Since then, representatives from Dayton have visited Rushmoor in 2020 and 2022.

Brown said the group will be visiting some of Dayton’s aviation heritage sites, visiting the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and if the weather holds up, taking a ride on a replica Wright B Flyer.

For more information about the Dayton Sister City Committee, click here.