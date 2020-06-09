Dayton to open three recreation centers, tennis complex

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three of Dayton’s recreation centers – Greater Dayton, Northwest and Lohrey – and the Jim Nichols Tennis Complex will open to the community June 15.

According to the city the recreation centers will operate fitness rooms and offer group exercise classes. Other programs remain postponed until further notice.

The maximum number of visitors has been greatly reduced, which means participation in activities will also be reduced.

In its press release, the city outlined new rules the facilities will have in place:

In order to use fitness rooms, group exercise classes, or the walking track at Greater Dayton, patrons must pre-register for 45-minute slots, to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines. Registration is available by calling or visiting a patron’s facility of choice.

Patrons entering facilities must wear a mask and sanitize their hands. Patrons must also have a temperature screening and answer three health-related questions upon entering.

Shower and locker use will not be allowed, so patrons will need to arrive dressed ready for their activity.

Restrooms will only be available for their intended purpose and not for changing clothing.

When activities are complete, patrons must leave the facility immediately through the assigned exit door.

The city asks that patrons call 937-333-8400 for additional information.