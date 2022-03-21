DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton will be digitizing parking operations for nearly 1,300 spaces.

According to Greenbrier communications, Passport Parking, a mobile payment application, will provide a mobile option for motorists to pay for their parking at nearly 1,300 spaces in Dayton.

“With Passport’s technology, we no longer need to rely on outdated tools and processes and instead can more efficiently manage multiple aspects of our parking operations under a single, centralized system,” says City Manager, Shelley Dickstein. “Additionally, with Passport, we now have access to more reporting tools and insights and can offer more convenient payment methods to our parkers.”

Passport Parking is the first contactless option for parking in Dayton. It allows drivers to safely pay for and manage sessions through their smartphones.

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Drivers can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com