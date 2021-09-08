Dayton to offer $100 vaccine incentive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County are offering an incentive for individuals to get vaccinated.
According to a release by Public Health, the county is offering $100 gift cards to those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”
As of September 7, 50.49% of the Montgomery County population has received at least 1 dose, with 52.45% statewide having done so, Public Health said.
The gift cards will be offered at five locations, determined by area vaccination rates, opportunity map and Social Vulnerability Index data. Public Health said it currently has 1,000 gift cards available now, with more to come in the following weeks.
Public Health said it is offering vaccines and gift cards at the following times and locations:
Tuesdays, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Starting September 14
Dayton Metro Library – Huber Heights
6160 Chambersburg Rd.
Wednesdays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Starting September 15
Dayton Convention Center
22 E. Fifth St.
Thursdays, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Starting September 16
Montgomery County Fairgrounds
645 Infirmary Rd.
Fridays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Starting September 17
Northwest Recreation Center
1600 Princeton Dr.
Saturdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Starting September 18
SugarCreek Packing
900 N. Gettysburg