Dayton to offer $100 vaccine incentive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County are offering an incentive for individuals to get vaccinated.

According to a release by Public Health, the county is offering $100 gift cards to those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The incentive is being offered to help motivate the unvaccinated to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”

As of September 7, 50.49% of the Montgomery County population has received at least 1 dose, with 52.45% statewide having done so, Public Health said.

The gift cards will be offered at five locations, determined by area vaccination rates, opportunity map and Social Vulnerability Index data. Public Health said it currently has 1,000 gift cards available now, with more to come in the following weeks.

Public Health said it is offering vaccines and gift cards at the following times and locations:

Tuesdays, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Starting September 14

Dayton Metro Library – Huber Heights

6160 Chambersburg Rd.



Wednesdays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Starting September 15

Dayton Convention Center

22 E. Fifth St.



Thursdays, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Starting September 16

Montgomery County Fairgrounds

645 Infirmary Rd.



Fridays, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Starting September 17

Northwest Recreation Center

1600 Princeton Dr.



Saturdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Starting September 18

SugarCreek Packing

900 N. Gettysburg