DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Monday, November 1, the City of Dayton will require weekly COVID-19 tests of its unvaccinated employees, even after Dayton Fire and Police departments warned of potentially dangerous effects on public safety.

“There will be longer response times for the calls for crimes, there probably will not be enough EMTs or paramedics to respond to medical emergencies, and not enough firefighters to respond to fires,” said Derric McDonald, VP of Dayton FOP Lodge #44.

According to a release by the City of Dayton, personnel will no longer be allowed to use personal time to be paid for absences due to the vaccine mandate. Employees will now be sent home without pay.

In a release made Thursday, October 28, The City of Dayton explained that tests will be provided by the City, however, if an employee refuses to test, they will be dismissed without pay until such time as they provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test obtained through their own resources.

Union leaders have confirmed there will be a meeting to negotiate this mandate with the City of Dayton on Monday, November 1 at 9 am.