Dayton to join national COVID-19 memorial by lighting bridges, underpasses amber

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mayor Nan Whaley announced Tuesday that the City of Dayton will participate in the national Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19 by lighting bridges and underpasses in amber at dusk.

The memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and nationwide on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers said the memorial will emphasize the importance of looking back and remembering the lives we’ve lost to COVID-19 as we look forward to the hope of a new path and a brighter future.

“Our community and our country have been through an incredibly challenging few years,” said Whaley. “This evening, we are pausing to reflect on the lives lost to COVID-19 and the adversity that we have already overcome as a community. Moving forward, we can take strength from that shared history as we renew our resolve to face new challenges and work toward living up to our ideals, together.”