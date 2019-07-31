Dayton to job applicants: Smokers need not apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has made a change in an effort to keep its employees healthy.

The City announced in July it adopted a tobacco and nicotine-free hiring policy, effective July 15, 2019.

A memorandum from City Manager Shelly Dickstein said prospective employees must be tobacco and nicotine-free at the time of original appointment and remain so during their career with the City. Any applicant on a current eligibility list for hire as of July 14, 2019, will have to be and remain tobacco and nicotine-free prior to the end of their probationary period.

The policy does not apply to current city employees.

The City of Dayton has joined other employers in the Miami Valley who ban smoking as a condition of hiring including Reynolds & Reynolds, Kettering Health Network and Premier Health.

