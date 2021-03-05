Dayton Convention Center to host permanent COVID-19 vaccination site

CLEVELAND (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced mass vaccination sites across Ohio will begin the last week of March. One of those mass-vaccination sites will be in Dayton.

DeWine made the announcement Friday during a news conference at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center where the first mass-vaccination site in Ohio will begin March 19. DeWine said that site plans to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.

The site in Dayton will be one of 11 sites across the state and four mobile sites planned. DeWine said the sites will remain open as long as there are people who need to be vaccinated.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said Governor DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

DeWine said people will able to schedule an appointment online, call a phone number or make an appointment in person.

The site will be housed at the Dayton Convention Center, according to Dan Suffoletto of Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County. “The setup is going to be similar to what you see now so for those of you who have already been through that facility you know what to expect, but it’s a great facility at this point and we’re very happy to be able to expand out our services and offer more vaccines to more people,” Suffoletto told 2 NEWS.

Mass vaccination sites will be opened in the following cities:

Akron

Chillicothe

Cincinnati

Columbus

Dayton

Lima

Marietta

Maumee

Wilmington

Youngstown

Zanesville

Four mobile vaccination teams will also be in operation by the end of March based in Ada, Athens, Mansfield and Belmont and Jefferson Counties.