Dayton to discuss plans for golfing at city courses Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Golfers could soon hit the links again at Dayton golf courses.

Dayton closed its golf centers closed through April 30, saying social distancing guidelines could not effectively be monitored under the limited staffing during the state’s stay at home order.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County clarified its March 30 order to allow golf courses to remain open as an outdoor recreation activity as long as specific social distancing and disinfecting procedures were followed.

The City of Dayton will give an update on its golf courses at a news conference scheduled for Thursday at 10 am. You can watch that news conference live here when it happens.