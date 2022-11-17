Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced more renovations for Triangle Park after building a new dog park over the summer.

In June of 2022, The City of Dayton built a new dog park at Triangle Park in the Deweese Neighborhood, just off Ridge Avenue.

“This is a neighborhood where a lot of people have dogs, and a lot of people walk their dogs,” said Mike Herrlein, president of the Deweese – Ridgecrest Civic Association said when the park opened. “It is just the nature of a nice neighborhood like this, and I think I can speak for the neighborhood and say they’re thrilled to have this park here.”

The dog park cost approximately $400,000 to build, and now the city is announcing another $500,000 plus contract for renovations to Triangle Park.

The latest renovations will include the installation of two new park shelters and the demolition of nine older ones and one restroom building. It will also include new modular restrooms and the installation of fitness equipment, picnic tables and pathways.

According to the City of Dayton, this project will be completed in July 2023 as part of the Dayton Recovery Plan, a program built to address the infrastructure, economic and equity issues that exist in the city. For more information on the Dayton Recovery Plan, click here.