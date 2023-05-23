DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown Dayton will be closing several roads on Friday for the Passport to MetroParks event at Riverscape Metropark.

On Friday, May 26, the city said the Dayton Police Department will be closing three roads from 12 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. for the event.

Monument Avenue between Patterson Boulevard and Jefferson Street

St. Clair Street between First Street and Monument Avenue

Harries Street from the parking garage entrance to Monument Avenue

