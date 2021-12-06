VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at an Alabama church Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church.

Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Altadena Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chief David Agee said at a press conference that a man described to be in his mid-20s played a few games of basketball with teens who he did not know in the gymnasium before he began shooting.

According to the statement from Sam Penrod, Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital and underwent surgery. He remains in “serious but stable condition.”

Police are still searching for the man, who Agee said should be considered armed and dangerous. Agee said at this time the shooting appeared to be “unprovoked.”

Read the full statement from Penrod below:

“A missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, December 3, 2021. Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and basketball was being played in the cultural hall. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Elder Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity. A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled. Elder Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and has undergone surgery. His parents are arriving to the hospital this afternoon. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators. Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.” Sam Penrod, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints