Dayton teen missing since April

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers notified 2 NEWS of Destinie Spells, 17, who has been missing since April 23 .
Spells was last seen leaving her mothers house on Gummer Avenue.
At this time it is believed that nothing suspicious has happened to her but her family is worried for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police.
