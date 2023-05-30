DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 16-year-old girl from Dayton was killed in a Warren County crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on State Route 73 near Clarksville Road in Wayne Township.

The 16-year-old was the passenger in a van that reportedly ran a stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A semi hit the van, and the young woman died at the scene.

CareFlight took the driver of the van to the hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.