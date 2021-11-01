DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound early Monday morning, Dayton Police Department said.

On November 1, a little after midnight, police responded to a 911 call from the boy’s cousin who found the body next to a gun. The caller said it looked like the boy shot himself in the head when he fell down the stairs.

According to the 911 call, the caller did not know who the gun belonged to.

Upon arrival, the police found the boy beyond medical help. Dayton PD said the cousin believes other boys may have been with the victim before running away.