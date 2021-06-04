Dayton teen dies from injuries after May crash in Miami County

A crash in Bethel Township in Miami County sent six people to the hospital Wednesday. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash that happened May 26 in Bethel Township has claimed the life of one of the victims.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Friday Laci Thomas, 17 of Dayton, died from her injuries after the May 26 crash at US-40 and Palmer Road that injured five people.

Duchak said the car Thomas was a passenger in failed to yield to an oncoming pickup. At least five people, the oldest being 18 years old, were injured in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the crash no one in the car that pulled into the path of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt.

“I think that distracted driving and failure to yield the right of way are the two biggest causes of crashes over the past few years,” Duchak told Miami Valley Today. “That, along with excessive speed.”

The other victims in this crash have all since been released from the hospital.