Dayton teacher thrilled after Lady Gaga donation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are leaning more about Lady Gaga’s donations to several classrooms in the Dayton area. This comes after the music icon decided to bring hope to schools after a string of mass shootings.

In all, 162 classrooms between Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy were funded by the Born This Way Foundation.

Fourteen classes in Dayton were funded through DonorsChoose.org.

The website is a crowd sourcing site that teachers use to post about things they need to help their students.

Morgan Hemler is a 2nd grade teacher at North Dayton School of Discovery. She posted a plea on DonorsChoose for 5 Ipads for her classroom.

“I wanted this because it is kinesthetic . It’s great for students that need that hands on experience,” said Mrs. Hemler.

According to Mrs. Hemler, most teachers get support through the Donors Choose platform from their family members and the occasional large corporation.

Last she had checked, prior to the $2,000+ donation from Lady Gaga, no one had donated.

“I got an email on my phone. I looked at my co-worker and told her my project just got funded!” said Mrs Hemler.

Lady Gaga says she wanted to turn her anger and sadness from the shootings into hope.

Hope for communities impacted by the recent tragedies.

“I was just astounded that she would go out of her way to support classrooms. Especially classrooms that have gone through so much in the past couple weeks,” said Mrs. Hemler.

DonorsChoose says they were thrilled to work with the Born This Way Foundation.

“They are focused on helping youth. Supporting their mental health and their emotional well being. They are really trying to de-stigmatize the conversation around mental health,” said Lucia Modesto, Partnerships Manager for DonorsChoose.org

Dayton Public Schools will not receive help from the Born This Way Foundation.

“We do not have a crowd funding policy. The policy committee has been working on a crowdfunding policy for a few months but nothing is ready for approval,” said a statement from DPS.

The district said they have reached out to Lady Gaga to see if they can work something out.

The Kettering Early Childhood Center and Blairwood Elementary also received donations from the foundation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.