DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Volunteers are needed to help complete and file tax returns for Miami Valley residents in early 2023.

Volunteers would be assisting those claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit and would be assigned through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which operates free tax preparation services at dozens of area locations from January through April.

Residents using the service may claim federal tax credits designed for working families and individuals, according to a release.

Volunteer tax preparation specialists will be trained by the Internal Revenue Service and may be assigned to one or more locations based on demand and availability, the release states.

For more information, call Verletta Jackson at 937-333-3288 or click here.