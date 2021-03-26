Dayton tax filing deadline extended to May 17 – What you need to know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton said Friday it is extending the tax filing deadline to May 17.

The City said the extension follows tax filing extensions by the State of Ohio and the IRS. Taxpayers do not need to take any special action to take advantage of the extension.

The City is accepting appointments to assist Dayton taxpayers at daytonincometax.setmore.com. Dayton tax forms can be found at daytonohio.gov/taxforms, and credit card payments can be made at daytonohio.gov/paytax.



Tax returns with check payments should be mailed to the City of Dayton, Division of Tax & Accounting Administration, PO Box 643700, Cincinnati, OH 45264-3700.



Tax returns with no payment or zero balance due should be mailed to:

City of Dayton

Division of Tax & Accounting Administration

P.O. Box 1830

Westerville, OH 43086-1830



The due date for the first quarter 2021 estimated payment remains April 15, 2021. For more information, contact the Dayton tax team at 937-333-3500.