DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t be alarmed if you see some added police presence around the Dayton VA Wednesday.

Dayton SWAT will be holding an active shooter training at the VA Medical Center. The training will take place at the Simulation Center on campus from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The department will be using “secure blanks,” which sound like gunfire, but do not actually shoot anything. Dayton VA officers and employees are also participating.