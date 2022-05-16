DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dion Green knows all too well the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence after his father, Derrick Fudge, was killed in the Oregon District mass shooting. Green was there and survived the shooting that night. He is still processing the shootings this weekend where innocent lives were lost.

“It brought too many memories back, which I’ve already been fighting, but it really brought them back to a place where I’m starting to visualize it even more. And I hate it,” Green said.

Ten people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, May 14. Green already reached out to leaders in the Buffalo community, letting them know they are not alone in this tragedy.

“Just sharing who I was and why this has touched me so hard and how I can be of service to help the families that are navigating through this trauma because, from lived experience I know right now, it’s still not real,” Green said.

Green dedicated his life to advocating for stricter gun laws and putting a greater emphasis on mental health, but he said there is still a lot more work to be done.

“We need to start getting preventive and start checking this at the curb before it gets to our doorsteps because these families are mourning a loved one due to someone with hate in their heart,” Green said.

While he continues his push for change, Green wants the families in Buffalo to know the Dayton community is with them.

“Here in Dayton, Ohio we stand strong with all of y’all. Just to give back the support that you gave us in our time of need,” Green said.

To learn more about Green’s work, click here.