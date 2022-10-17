Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools Superintendent has been selected as Ohio Superintendent of the Year for the first time since 1989.

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli has served as the DPS superintendent since 2018, the release said. In her time at DPS, she has earned several awards including the Betsy M. Cowles Women in Leadership Award, the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award, the Exemplary Leadership Award for Region 13, the Outstanding Public Official Award, the BASA Exemplary Leadership Award for Region 9 and the Save the Music Foundation’s 17th Annual Administrator Award for Distinguished Support of Music Education.

She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.

This award, given by the Buckey Association of School Administrators was given to Lolli for the work she has done to improve the education experience for all students under her care. During her time as superintendent, she has achieved the following, the school said:

Increasing the number of neighborhood school centers from 5 to 10

Opening the district’s first School-Based Health Center at Roosevelt Elementary

Increasing the number of Career-Technical Pathways from 13 to 24

Implementing Orff-Schulwerk methodology in all elementary music classes

Reinstating band and choir programs

Improving the overall report card rating for the first time in the district’s history and recovering the report card rating for a second time to pre-COVID levels

Developing and implementing a double teaching model in all 1st-3rd grade classrooms, which increased student achievement and closed gaps

“I am very honored to be selected as the Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Dr. Lolli said. “I am also appreciative that the efforts of the Dayton Public School District are being recognized at this level. All successful leaders are supported by high-quality team members. The entire DPS team has a part in this award. We will continue the work for all Dayton students. For me, this work is a mission — not a job.”