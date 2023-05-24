(The above video previewed last year’s Hispanic Heritage Festival.)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures are rising, schools are letting out, the Reds are…rebuilding. That’s spells “summer”!

For those of you who like to celebrate the season by hitting a cultural festival, you're in luck as Dayton offers a large number of them during these hot months.

Passport to MetroParks

6-9 p.m., Friday, May 26

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

This free overture to the summer festival season offers live music, food and family-friendly activities while giving a sneak peek at the upcoming Dayton Celtic Festival, Hispanic Heritage Festival and Dayton African American Cultural Festival.

Dayton Heritage Festival

Noon-7 p.m., Sunday, May 28

Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd.

bit.ly/3OFFqVA

With historic re-enactors and exhibits, the Heritage Festival educates attendees about the role Dayton has played in the nation’s history. The Carillon Park Concert Band will play a 6 p.m., with the Dayton Philharmonic following at 7 p.m.

Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

Noon-4 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Courthouse Square , 23 N. Main St.

daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

With live music, food vendors and an area specifically set aside for kids’ activities, the Pride Festival is aiming to be as welcoming and family-friendly as it can be. (While the festival starts at noon, It’s OK to arrive late if it means you’re also going to the PRIDE Parade that begins at Cooper Park at noon and ends at the festival.)

Jewish Cultural Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, June 11

Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr.

tidayton.org/festival

The goal of the Jewish Cultural Festival, Temple Israel Dayton writes, is to “open the door” and educate people about the different aspects of Judaism, from its practices to its food and activities. The family-friendly festival will feature live music, authentic Jewish food such as brisket and falafel, and exhibits.

Dayton Celtic Festival

5:30-11 p.m., July 28; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., July 29; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., July 30

RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

daytoncelticfestival.com

National headliners and local/regional support acts will keep the Celtic music flowing, while food and drink vendors do the same for sustenance. There will be a 5K/10K run (or walk), vendors peddling their wares and exhibitors offering demonstrations of facets of Irish culture.

Germanfest Picnic

5-11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11; 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Historic St. Anne’s Hill, 1400 E. Fifth St.

germanfestdayton.com

The celebration of German culture returns. You’ll have your choice of traditional German food and beer – yes, there will be schnitzel and brats – and a new second stage for bands means the music won’t stop. Saturday has a 5K run/walk and a fashion show, while Sunday has a “polka mass” to get your spirit oompah-ing.

Bacon Fest 2023

3-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19

Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd.

fraze.com/bacon-fest-2023

If you view bacon as the apotheosis of meat, have we got a festival right up your alley. Not only does it celebrate bacon in all its forms from more than 10 restaurants, but it’s free! No annoying admission price eating into your valuable bacon budget. Three musical acts will be performing throughout the day at Lincoln Park, though no word on whether the songs will be bacon or bacon-adjacent.

Dayton African American Cultural Festival

Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19; noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20

Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St.

daacf.com

Equal parts entertaining and enlightening, the DAACF features music, dancers and other artists while also offering exhibits focusing on culture and health. Black authors will be on hand to discuss their works, and lecturers will celebrate the community and culture. And there will of course be plenty of food options to choose from.