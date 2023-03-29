DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The results are in! Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has released his much-anticipated review of Marion’s Piazza.

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicked off in Dayton on March 14 with the First Four, and Portnoy himself made an appearance in the Gem City.

On March 15, Portnoy asked for pizza recommendations in the Dayton and Columbus areas on Twitter for his highly-viewed “One Bite” pizza reviews. Later that day, Portnoy tweeted a picture of a Marion’s Piazza sign captioned “#Dayton.”

After two weeks of waiting, the results are in!

“Okay, pizza review time. We are in Dayton, Ohio for the First Four, something I’ve always wanted to do, just get your basketball in,” Portnoy said in a video on Twitter.

According to the video, Portnoy visited the 711 Shroyer Road location of Marion’s Piazza.

After taking a moment to contemplate the pizzeria’s pronunciation and specifically labeled return policy, Portnoy dug in.

“Looks Chicago style, that’s what it looks like to me, or maybe Milwaukee. We always go the pan, is it thin, is it thick? I don’t know, we’ll say Dayton style,” he said before taking a bite.

“This is Midwest pizza,” said Portnoy after tasting a corner piece. “The thin, like crispy — which I’m starting to grow to appreciate if you do it right.”

He continued on, trying another piece and commenting on the little grease and sizes of the slices.

“I actually like this,” he said. “I’m gonna score this higher than people think. I’ll go 7.4.”

Portnoy has given ratings from 0 to 10 at over 1,000 pizzerias in the United States, according to the One Bite rankings page. The rating of 7.4 will share a spot on the rankings list with dozens of other pizzerias that have received the same score.