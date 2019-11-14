DAYTON STRONG-themed quilt exhibit shines hope on tragic year

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Dayton community continue to support one another as they look back on the past year and reflect on some of Dayton’s hardest moments.

At the Centerville library Woodbourne location on Far Hills Ave., the Centerville Creative Quilters’ Guild have set up an exhibit dedicated to memorializing the past year of DAYTON STRONG.

The exhibit tells the story of several tragedies that hit the Dayton community in 2019. The event was specifically designed to commemorate the KKK rally, Memorial Day tornadoes, and the Oregon District mass shooting.

The images portray images of resilience and hope in the face of these tragedies. The bright colors, messages of unity, and images of community support all help convey the ways Daytonians worked together throughout the year.

The project was the idea of Cathy Jeffers, a member of the Quilters’ Guild, who proposed the idea during a meeting.

“I stood up with tears in my eyes,” said Jeffers. ‘I [told them] I really feel like I want to do something about what’s been going on in Dayton.”

The guild worked on what designs they would create and what themes to focus on. The individual artists were left to decide what their quilts would finally look like.

Some of the images include individuals picking up tree branches after the tornado, a colorful night time view of the Oregon District, and KKK members being blown away by the “winds of change.”

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, see photos from the exhibit, as well as other quilts on display by the Guild:

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

Dayton Strong Quilt Exhibit by Phil Wiedenheft

“Even though we’re in Centerville,” said Jeffers, “I think my message is that all of Dayton is one.”

The exhibit is on display through Dec. 2 at the Woodbourne Library in Centerville. The exhibit is open to the public and operates at standard library hours.

Officials said they hope to continue displaying the exhibit at future locations, but had not yet confirmed that date or location.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.