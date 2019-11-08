‘Dayton Strong’ t-shirt proceeds will benefit family of Det. Del Rio

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Chief Screen Printing, responsible for the famed Dayton Strong t-shirt, has announced that all future proceeds will go to the GoFundMe page set up for Detective Del Rio’s family.

The company says they will continue to do this until the GoFundMe goal is met.

Owners say a customer called in and gave them the idea.

“This shirt has helped so many people, why not help somebody else in need,” said co-owner James Webster.

Chief Screen Printing is located at 4025 Marshall Road in Kettering. They can be reached at 937-979-4644.

