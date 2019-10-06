“Dayton Strong” hockey match raises money for Oregon District Tragedy Fund

KETTERING, Ohio- (WDTN) The Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club held a benefit hockey match against the Toledo Firefighters Hockey Club to raise money for the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund. The match was held at the Kettering Ice Arena.

The fund already has more than $3 million raised for the victims and victim’s families of the tragedy.

Several donors contributed to the hockey club’s benefit match. There was also a raffle to raise funds for the Dayton Foundation.

Members of the Dayton Foundation showed up to participate in the face-off before the match began. They were also given that puck as a special reminder of the event.

“We are Dayton strong, nothing…is gonna knock is down. We’re going to get back up and we’re going to keep fighting,” said Patrick Holland, the captain of the Dayton Firefighter’s Hockey Club. “To the people that were injured to the people that were traumatically involved in this incident…that event is going to be with them the rest of their lives. So if we are able to come out here and put a smile on their face…that’s all we care about. We want to make a difference in the Dayton community.”

But the match also served another purpose for the first responders and service members that make up the team. It offered them the chance to leave the frustrations that come with their job on the ice.

“I personally love to be on the ice with my friends and with my buddies. We have a stressful job. We’re all police and firefighters and every now and then it’s nice to be able to put some hockey pads on and forget about work,” said Holland.

The Dayton hockey players, gave it their all on the ice. Each of them wearing a specially designed “Dayton Strong” jersey. As they played they were able to release their stress and turn tears into smiles for their teammates, their fans, and the city of Dayton.

“We get to raise awareness and remember that day in August where Dayton shed a tear and we’re here today to say it’s not time to cry anymore, it’s time to smile and remember who we are and to get better as Dayton citizens,” said Holland.