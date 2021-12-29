DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after the Oregon District shooting, the ‘Dayton Strong’ heart has come down from the front of Ned Pepper’s bar, but this Dayton symbol is not gone forever.

On August 4, 2019, a gunman killed 9 and injured 27. After the shooting, messages of ‘Dayton Strong’ went up around the city. The heart in front of Ned Pepper’s bar has been up ever since.

Nick Bruno, the local artist who made the sign, said it has been taken down to clean it up and prepare it for display inside Ned Pepper’s bar.

“Today the Dayton Strong heart came down,” Bruno said on Instagram. “ I think it served its purpose and I’m very proud this piece of rusty tin could help heal so many broken hearts.”

Bruno said the sign should be ready to display inside Ned Pepper’s bar for 2022.