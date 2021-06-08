Dayton street to be dedicated to Detective Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A street in Dayton will be dedicated to a fallen Dayton Police detective.

The Dayton Police Department said a ceremony will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. to dedicate a section of Monument Avenue to Detective Jorge Del Rio.

Del Rio was killed in the line of duty in 2019. He was serving a drug-related search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of Ruskin Road when he was shot. He died three days later.

The section dedicated to Del Rio will run from the corner of Monument Avenue and Patterson Boulevard to the corner of Monument Avenue and Main Street.