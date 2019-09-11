Dayton street dedicated to late state rep and Dayton native

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton dedicated a street in Downtown Dayton Wednesday to honor and remember a late civic leader, state representative, and Dayton native.

Lloyd E. Lewis Jr. Way (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

A portion of Ludlow Street, between Monument Ave. and Third St., was dedicated to Lloyd Lewis Jr., who served in a number of roles in the city, including assistant city manager, before being elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 1995. Lewis also served as an assistant vice president for Dayton Power & Light.

Lewis died in 2001 at the age of 74. In 2005, he was inducted into the Dayton Region’s Wall of Fame.

The part of Ludlow Street dedicated in his honor will be called Lloyd Lewis Jr. Way. City officials, including Mayor Nan Whaley, and officials from DP&L were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

City and DP&L officials at dedication ceremony for Lloyd E. Lewis Jr. Way with Lewis’ family (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

