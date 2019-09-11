Breaking News
Suspicious package sends 3 to base medical center at Wright-Patt
Live Now
Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial: Day 6
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dayton street dedicated to late state rep and Dayton native

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lloyd Lewis

Lloyd Lewis, Jr. (City of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton dedicated a street in Downtown Dayton Wednesday to honor and remember a late civic leader, state representative, and Dayton native.

Lloyd E. Lewis Jr. Way (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

A portion of Ludlow Street, between Monument Ave. and Third St., was dedicated to Lloyd Lewis Jr., who served in a number of roles in the city, including assistant city manager, before being elected to the Ohio Statehouse in 1995. Lewis also served as an assistant vice president for Dayton Power & Light.

Lewis died in 2001 at the age of 74. In 2005, he was inducted into the Dayton Region’s Wall of Fame.

The part of Ludlow Street dedicated in his honor will be called Lloyd Lewis Jr. Way. City officials, including Mayor Nan Whaley, and officials from DP&L were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

City and DP&L officials at dedication ceremony for Lloyd E. Lewis Jr. Way with Lewis’ family (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS