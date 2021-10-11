DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A street in Dayton has reopened after an investigation.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said someone reported a suspicious device in the area outside of White Allen Chevy dealership in the 400 block of North Main Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Dayton Police closed North Main Street in both directions between Riverdale Street and I-75. Police tweeted that the closure was due to an ongoing investigation.

2 NEWS crews saw members of the Dayton Bomb Squad at the scene. The area was closed for nearly two hours.