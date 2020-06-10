Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center open for business

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health’s Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center is open following the reopening of Dayton Road in Springfield.

Residents of Enon, Fairborn and surrounding communities can visit the emergency center but new procedures are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced entry points, health screenings and mandatory masks for patients.

The emergency center said in a press release that patients can also take advantage of 24-hour outpatient lab and imaging services, including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

For more information about services or procedures call 937-523-8780.