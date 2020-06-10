Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center open for business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MercyHealth_143391

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health’s Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center is open following the reopening of Dayton Road in Springfield.

Residents of Enon, Fairborn and surrounding communities can visit the emergency center but new procedures are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing, reduced entry points, health screenings and mandatory masks for patients.

The emergency center said in a press release that patients can also take advantage of 24-hour outpatient lab and imaging services, including CT scan, X-ray and ultrasound.

For more information about services or procedures call 937-523-8780.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS