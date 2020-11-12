Dayton soap factory getting cleaned up after nearly 4 years of being rubble

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hewitt Soap Factory has been largely rubble since 2017 when the second of two fires broke out — the first happening in 2016 — which required the demolition of the building.

Now, nearly four years after the first fire, the building is being cleaned up.

Bladecutters, a Dayton-based demolition company, has been on site cleaning up for roughly one week. John Scott, owner of Bladecutters, said that it should take around two to four weeks to complete.

Scott told 2 NEWS that asbestos was found, requiring Rainbow Environmental Services to remove what was found and to provide continued supervision in the event crews find more.

All brick and metal will be recycled, while all the wood and burned debris will be sent to a landfill.

