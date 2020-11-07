Dayton small businesses adapt to pandemic as COVID-19 cases spike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rising coronavirus cases are on the minds of many owners, who are still recovering after this spring’s shutdown. They said they are prioritizing health and safety, and offering customers other ways to shop.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership hosts a monthly event called First Friday to promote the city’s art, entertainment, shopping and dining.

Small business owners, like Grace Lane Boutique owner and founder Danielle Goodman, said this event has been even more helpful because of the pandemic.

“I’m thrilled by the outcome, Goodman said. “I was really unsure because it is slow through the week.”

“Here in downtown Dayton, these small businesses are really what makes the heart and soul and energy of downtown,” Allison Swanson with the Downtown Dayton Partnership said.

Swanson said one good thing to come out of the shutdown, is many small businesses have expanded their online footprint.

“We had businesses who before had no intention of having a website or online sales or that point of contact with their customers online,” Swanson said.

“It was something that I really wanted to do for a while, but it was due to COVID-19 that we really put that into practice,” Goodman said.

Goodman said now that her boutique is back open, customers are preferring to shop in-person.

Swanson said that these businesses are taking every precaution to keep customers safe even with cases on the rise.

“Masks are in place, if you are indoors, they have limits on the number of people who can be indoors, and businesses, as you can see behind me are also expanding to be outdoor space too,” Swanson said.

Along with online shopping, Swanson recommends supporting local businesses by buying a gift card now to use when cases decline.