Dayton SICSA becomes first non-profit to own pet product franchise

“We are the first nonprofit entity to own a franchise for pet wants nationally,” shared Nora Vondrell, President and CEO of the SICSA Pet Adoption Center in Dayton.

It’s news that’s got some barking in the Miami Valley.

SICSA finalized the deal in June to take ownership of the Pet Wants franchise when the Pet Wants store in Dayton closed earlier this year. Pet Wants is a nutrition focused pet-product business.

“It’s definitely fresh, it’s local. The food is made right here in Ohio and our spa products are made by our staff,” explained Vondrell.

Start-up costs for the pet wants franchise can range from around $59,000 $202,000 according to the Pet Wants website.

“We don’t chase the dollar. We saw this as an opportunity to invest into our mission,” explained Vondrell.

But how will this investment make life better for pets in need in the Miami Valley?

“Every time you buy a pound [of dog food], a pound is donated to our animals. Any additional revenue will go to help us spay more animals to house more animals, to provide more services like medical care for those animals that are in need,” explained Vondrell.

Orders from Pet Wants can be ordered online and delivered to you. Click here for more information.

However, SICSA says they are looking forward to selling the products in a store area once they open their new facility this Fall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.